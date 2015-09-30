Sept 30 Glencore Plc :

* Glencore has taken proactive steps to position our company to withstand current commodity market conditions

* Our business remains operationally and financially robust - we have positive cash flow, good liquidity and absolutely no solvency issues.

* We are getting on and delivering a suite of measures to reduce our debt levels by up to $10.2 billion.

* Has no debt covenants and continues to retain strong lines of credit and secure access to funding thanks to long term relationships we have with banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)