BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Cdr Advance Capital SpA :
* To issue "CdR Advance Capital 2015-2021 - Obbligazioni Convertibili 6%" convertible bonds for total value of 4.95 million euros ($5.56 million)
* To issue up to 4.5 million B category shares at a price of 0.0089 euro per share
* Shares to be offered to at a 2:1 ratio only to holders of B category shares if conversion of bonds is exercised and only to maintain 2:1 ratio between A category and B category shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: