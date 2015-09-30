Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Datatec Ltd
* Imposition of capital controls at end of 2014 in angola and devaluation of Angolan Kwanza resulted in a foreign exchange loss of $8.9 million in H1 FY16 at Westcon
* Management has instituted a series of actions to control exposure and reduce further losses
* EPS and HEPS for H1 FY16 will be approximately 12.0 US cents, 25% lower than 16.0 US cents reported for H1 FY15
* underlying earnings per share for H1 fy16 will be approximately 15.0 US cents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order