Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* To collaborate with the Polish government and local authorities to extend ultra-broadband access to up to eight million people in the east of the country
* Project involves deployment of the company's IP/MPLS and agile optical networking technology
Source text: bit.ly/1h9sNP2 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
