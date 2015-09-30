Sept 30 SMT SA :

* Signed an agreement on Sept. 29 to sell 999,999 series A shares of its unit Codemedia SA to Versalis Equity SA for the maximum of 11.6 million zlotys ($3.1 million)

* Codemedia will acquire 808,238 of its own shares from company, within 30 days from signing the agreement, to retire them in exchange for 6.1 million zlotys

* The maximum value of the deal is estimated at 17.7 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7722 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)