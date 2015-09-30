Sept 30 Financial Reporting Council:

* Findings of frc in respect of accounts of Blur Group Plc for year ended 31 December 2013

* Principal issues raised were whether company was principal or agent in relation to outsourcing services it provided

* Committee notes evidence provided by Blur Group directors to support their judgement that they are generally acting as principal rather than agent

* Committee also welcomes actions taken by Blur Group directors as reported in 2015 interim accounts

