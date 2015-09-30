Sept 30 Woolworths Holdings Ltd

* Woolworths Holdings Ltd announces appointment of John Dixon as CEO of David Jones

* Dixon replaces Iain Nairn, who is resigning for personal reasons

* John Dixon commences in his role in January 2016 and Ian Moir, WHL Group CEO, will work with executive committee of David Jones until this time