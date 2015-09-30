Sept 30 Italeaf SpA :

* Has signed an agreement for sale of 50 pct of shares of Opera Power Srl to Terni Research SpA

* Total value of sale has been agreed between parties to 327,000 euros ($366,861)

* Considering TERNI Research SpA is controlled by the same main shareholder of Italeaf, the transaction should be constituted as a related-party transaction

Source text: bit.ly/1KR8sp8

($1 = 0.8913 euros)