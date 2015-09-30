BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Italeaf SpA :
* Has signed an agreement for sale of 50 pct of shares of Opera Power Srl to Terni Research SpA
* Total value of sale has been agreed between parties to 327,000 euros ($366,861)
* Considering TERNI Research SpA is controlled by the same main shareholder of Italeaf, the transaction should be constituted as a related-party transaction
Source text: bit.ly/1KR8sp8
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: