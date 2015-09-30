Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Only-Apartments SA :
* H1 revenue 2.4 million euros ($2.7 million) versus 2.7 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss 616,400 euros versus loss 35,090 euros year ago
* H1 EBITDA loss 303,390 euros versus profit 147,370 euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N0o6Fw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8911 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order