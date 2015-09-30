BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Dios Fastigheter AB :
* Gets Grekiska kolgrillsbaren, a coal grill bar seriving Greek cusine, as a tenant in Sundsvall
* Deal value is 5.7 million Swedish crowns ($679,801.55)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: