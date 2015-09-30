BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 Senivita Sozial Gemeinnuetzige GmbH :
* H1 revenues up by 6.4 percent to 15.5 million euros (2014: 14.6 million euro)
* Sees FY 2015 clearly positive result again
* H1 EBIT up from -194,000 euros in previous year to 68,000 euros ($76,221) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: