BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Santam Ltd
* Santam sells 76% of Indwe to UBI and Sanlam
* Santam , Ubuntu-Botho Investments Proprietary and Sanlam Limited have reached agreement in which Santam will sell its controlling stake in independent brokerage firm Indwe Broker to UBI and Sanlam
* Transaction is based on a valuation for Indwe of R265 million and will see UBI acquiring 51% of Indwe shareholding while sanlam will acquire 25%
* Santam will retain 24% of Indwe
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017