BRIEF-Lock-up period for North China Pharma's 252.2 mln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 252.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on April 10
Sept 30 Capio Publ AB
* R12 Kapital AB increases its shareholding in Capio AB (publ)
* R12 Kapital, which is one of the cornerstone investors in Capio, has decided to exercise its right to acquire an additional 1 percent of the shares in Capio from the selling shareholder Ygeia Equity AB
* After transaction, which was completed on September 30, 2015, R12 Kapital controls 7.2 percent of capital and votes in Capio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Says lock-up period for 252.2 million shares to end, shares to start trading on April 10
* Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has accepted for review marketing authorisation application (MAA) for Artimist