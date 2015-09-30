Sept 30 INC SA :

* Buys 100 percent in PricewaterhouseCoopers Securities SA brokerage house from PricewaterhouseCoopers Eastern Europe BV in Rotterdam, Netherlands

* Says it will change the name of the brokerage house to Dom Maklerski INC SA and will include it in its holding

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)