Sept 30 Galenica AG :

* Sucroferric oxyhydroxide receives approval by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease patients on dialysis under the name "P-Tol"

* Kissei Pharmaceutical said new drug application for "P-Tol chewable tablets 250mg" and "P-Tol chewable tablets 500mg" for treatment of hyperphosphatemia approved by Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare in Japan Source text - bit.ly/1JBzsYU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)