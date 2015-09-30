Sept 30 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :

* Net loss increased to 2.7 million Swiss francs ($2.78 million) in first half of 2015 from 1.0 million Swiss francs in first half of 2014

* Cash and cash equivalents amounted to 3.6 million francs at June 30, compared to 2.1 million francs at end of 2014

* Research & development expenses increased to 0.9 million francs in first half of 2015 compared to 0.3 million francs in first half of 2014 Source text - bit.ly/1VqJO4J Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9717 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)