Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Sept 30 Adocia SA :
* Adocia and Eli Lilly and Company initiate a new phase 1b study of repeat administration of ultra-rapid BioChaperone Lispro in patients with type 2 diabetes
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire East Tennessee Personal Care Service