Sept 30 4 SC AG :

* Receives funding from Eurostars programme for further research of its anti-cancer agents with an epigenetic mode of action

* Receipt of a grant from German Federal Ministry of Education and Research of up to 450,000 euros ($505,980.00) as part of Eurostars programme

* Three-Year research programme in cooperation with two other European epigenetics companies funded

To use funds for additional preclinical research on its clinical epigenetic agents resminostat and 4sc-202, investigating aspects such as immunomodulator potential