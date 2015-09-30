Sept 30 Darty Plc :

* Announcement of approach from Groupe Fnac SA in relation to an offer for Darty Plc

* Received a proposal from Groupe Fnac SA regarding an all-share offer of 1 FNAC share for every 39 Darty shares held

* Proposal currently values Darty at 101 pence per share based on closing prices on Sept. 29, 2015

* In addition, Darty shareholders would be entitled to retain final dividend of 2.625 cents to those shareholders on record as at Oct. 23

* Board has considered proposal and concluded it should further explore benefits of a potential combination with FNAC