Sept 30 Weng Fine Art AG :

* Completes realignment of B2B-trade with record deal of 2.8 million euros ($3.14 million)

* Profit of this transaction, which will be accounted for over 2015 and 2016, amounts to more than 750,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8918 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)