BRIEF-Alpha Energy's board says group will continue as going concern
* Board is of opinion that group will continue as a going concern. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Talentum Oyj :
* As of Oct. 1 2015, Talentum's books and legal training business unit will be known as Talentum Pro
Source text: bit.ly/1Ggef6Q
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Board is of opinion that group will continue as a going concern. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Trading in shares will be suspended with effect from 9 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: