BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 NanoRepro AG :
* Outlook for fiscal 2015 adjusted accordingly; establishes measures for the resumption of growth path for 2016
* H1 sales amounted to 177,000 euros ($198,735.60) (previous year: 315,000 euros)
* Sees FY 2015 revenues at about at the same level as FY 2014
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017