Sept 30 NanoRepro AG :

* Outlook for fiscal 2015 adjusted accordingly; establishes measures for the resumption of growth path for 2016

* H1 sales amounted to 177,000 euros ($198,735.60) (previous year: 315,000 euros)

* Sees FY 2015 revenues at about at the same level as FY 2014