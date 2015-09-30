Sept 30 Alcatel-Lucent SA :

* To deliver fiber optic submarine broadband connectivity to oil and gas production facilities offshore Angola

* Deal awarded to Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks for the Sonangol Offshore Optical Cable (SOOC)

* Construction work is scheduled to start in second half of 2016

