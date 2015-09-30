BRIEF-Alpha Energy's board says group will continue as going concern
* Board is of opinion that group will continue as a going concern. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 30 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* To deliver fiber optic submarine broadband connectivity to oil and gas production facilities offshore Angola
* Deal awarded to Alcatel-Lucent Submarine Networks for the Sonangol Offshore Optical Cable (SOOC)
* Construction work is scheduled to start in second half of 2016
Construction work is scheduled to start in second half of 2016
* Trading in shares will be suspended with effect from 9 a.m. On 3 April 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: