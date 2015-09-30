Sept 30 DTEK Finance BV :

* H1 net loss of 20.79 billion hryvnias ($987.65 million)versus loss of 4.93 billion hryvnias year ago

* Says 9.014 billion hryvnias of H1 net loss is the loss caused by the foreign exchange differences

* H1 adjusted EBITDA 2.95 billion hryvnias versus 7.02 billion hryvnias year ago

* H1 revenue 45.73 billion hryvnias versus 43.72 billion hryvnias year ago

* Says due to the current economic situation in Ukraine the company is revising the retrofit and upgrade plans for its operating companies in order to optimize capital expenses to the level necessary to maintain the business' production plans

* Capital expenditures in H1 dropped by 33 pct, or 925 million hryvnias, to 1.88 billion hryvnias Source text for Eikon:

