BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Bank fuer Tirol und Vorarlberg AG :
* Has decided to increase the share capital from 50,000,000 euros ($56.1 million) by up to 55,000,000 euros by issuing up to 2,500,000 new bearer ordinary shares
* Subscription and offer price range will be set between 17.12 euros and 23.16 euros per new share
* Subscription period begins Oct. 19 and is expected to finish Nov. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: