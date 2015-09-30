Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 30 Tieto Oyj
* To divest its Lean System business in Finland
* Agreed to sell its Lean System business to Palvelurahasto I Ky, a private equity fund managed by Finnish Korona Invest and management
* Business operations of Lean System business will be transferred to new owner in beginning of October
* Parties have agreed not to disclose financial terms of transaction Source text: bit.ly/1QKOAbO
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order