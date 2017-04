Sept 30 Biotest AG :

* Continues cooperation with ADMA Biologics, Inc. for RSV Hyperimmunoglobulin RI-002

* Biologic licence application submitted to food and drug administration after successful phase III trial

* Adma Biologics continues to prepare for potential approval and commercial launch of RI-002 in second half of 2016