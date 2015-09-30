BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Autobank AG :
* H1 consolidated earnings before taxes amounted to 33,000 euros ($36,993.00) (previous year: 247,000 euros)
* H1 consolidated earnings after taxes -96,000 euros (previous year: 157,000 euros)
* H1 total group income up from 4.988 million euros to 5.369 million euros Source text - bit.ly/1VrkYSj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: