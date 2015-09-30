BRIEF-Peace Living completes 83,800 shares' buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 83,800 shares of common stock at 62.9 million yen in March, as result of 10.7 percent stake of shares(85,000 shares)' buy-back plan disclosed on Feb. 20
Sept 30 Gjensidige Forsikring Asa
* Closing of the pzu lietuva acquisition
* Approval from relevant authorities has been granted and the closing of the transaction took place on 30 September 2015
* Trading in shares of Winfull Group Holdings Limited will be halted at 9:00 a.m. On 3/4/2017