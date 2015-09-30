BRIEF-Keppel Philippines Properties announces resignation of Lee Foo Tuck as president
* Keppel philippines properties inc - resignation of Lee Foo Tuck as member of board of directors and president due to his retirement from corporation.
Sept 30 Stern Immobilien AG :
* H1 net loss 2.3 million euros ($2.57 million) versus loss 1.1 million euros year ago
* Confirms FY forecast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 2.9 million shares for 4.61 billion yen in total in March