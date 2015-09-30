BRIEF-Keppel Philippines Properties announces resignation of Lee Foo Tuck as president
* Keppel philippines properties inc - resignation of Lee Foo Tuck as member of board of directors and president due to his retirement from corporation.
Sept 30 Trajano Iberia Socimi SA :
* Reported results after 99 days for the period ended June 30 at net loss 102,275 euros ($114,200) Source text: bit.ly/1Lk9IHZ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8956 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it repurchased 2.9 million shares for 4.61 billion yen in total in March