UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Sapec SA :
* H1 operating income 10.1 million euros ($11.3 million) versus 10.1 million euros year ago
* H1 net income 1.2 million euros versus loss of 3.4 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1N1pzvo
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.