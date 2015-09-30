Fitch: China Mutual Fund Rules to Cool Growth; Risks Remain

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) New rules that restrict investor concentration in mutual funds are likely to rein in rapid growth in the sector, but are unlikely to significantly reduce retail investors' vulnerability to large losses in the event of liquidity shocks, says Fitch Ratings. The rule change appears to be driven by the authorities' concerns over tighter liquidity in the financial sector, which has raised the ri