BRIEF-MGC Pharmaceuticals to acquire five gold exploration projects
Will acquire five gold exploration projects located in Birimian-Age Greenstone Belts in Senegal
Sept 30 Alpha Mos Sa
* H1 consolidated revenue of 3.7 million euros ($4.1 million) versus 3.6 million euros a year ago
H1 net loss group share of 374,000 euros versus loss of 1.2 million euros a year ago
($1 = 0.8947 euros)
Suda ltd - has amended terms of its convertible notes and has raised a net amount of $0.27m in new convertible notes in an over-subscribed offering