BRIEF-Sre Group announces disposal of property
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
Sept 30 Fonciere Volta SA :
* Nominates Raphaël Aboulkheir as new CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017