Oct 1 Siegfried Holding Ltd :

* Siegfried and BASF concluded implementation of agreements on Sept. 30

* Siegfried has acquired BASF's pharmaceutical supply business and three sites

* Debt-Free price of acquisition amounts to about 270 million euros ($301.02 million) Source text: bit.ly/1JEK2ym Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)