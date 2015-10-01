UPDATE 1-Linde board equally split on Praxair merger -source
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
Oct 1 Rhodes Food Group Holdings Ltd
* Unable to disclose purchase consideration
* Acquisition of foodservice operation business assets of General Mills South Africa Proprietary Ltd
* Effective date of acquisition will be 30 November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Set for showdown at supervisory board meeting on May 3 (Adds details on merger agreement, procedure, shares)
NEW YORK, April 6 HSB Ventures Inc, the venture capital subsidiary of German reinsurer Munich Re, has led a $45 million investment in Trov, a U.S.-based technology startup that provides on-demand insurance.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: