BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Londonmetric Property Plc :
* Londonmetric sells two retail parks for 43.4 million pounds
* Has sold Westcroft Retail Park in Milton Keynes for 27.2 million pounds and its Mountbatten Retail Park in Southampton
* Both parks were purchased by large UK institutional investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: