Oct 1 ITE Group Plc :

* Revenues for FY 2015 are expected to be about 136 million stg

* Revenues in three month period to Sept. 30, 2015 were about 23 million stg

* World Food Moscow, group's leading food exhibition, which performed very well in extremely difficult trading conditions recording a 12 pct decrease in space sales to 22,600sqm

* On a like-for like basis Q4 revenue represents a decrease of 14 pct.

* Group's performance in Q4 was in line with expectations and management expectations for full year remain unchanged

* Ongoing relative weakness of Ruble against our reporting currency and challenging trading conditions in Russia

* As at Sept. 25, 2015, group had booked about 48 million stg of revenue for FY 2016

* Trading conditions in Russia and more recently Central Asian states, continue to be challenging