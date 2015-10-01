BRIEF-Russ Reid, Grizzard to merge
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Altice NV :
* Announces that it has successfully priced $8.6 billion of new debt in connection with its acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corporation
* New debt includes $1.0 billion of 10 year senior guaranteed notes
* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year and 10 year senior unsecured notes
* New debt includes $3.8 billion of 7 year senior secured term loan B
* Cablevision financing has an average cost of 7.6 pct and average tenor is 7.9 years
* Combined with retained debt at Cablevision ($5.9 billion), total Cablevision debt financing is equal to $14.5 billion, with an average tenor of 6.6 years and average cost of 7.5 pct
* In addition, Cablevision has secured a 5 year $2 billion revolving facility, ensuring ample room to meet cablevision's liquidity needs
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Press Release - Russ Reid and Grizzard, leading agencies serving the nonprofit sector, to merge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, April 6 Car parts supplier and integrator Delphi Automotive on Thursday announced investments and partnerships in three privately held companies to help carmakers profit from the increasing amount of data produced by the growing number of vehicles connected to the internet.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: