Oct 1 Tullow Oil Plc

* Credit facilities unchanged following six-monthly rbl redetermination

* Lending banks have completed routine six-monthly reserve based lend (rbl) redetermination process and available debt capacity remains unchanged at us$3.7 billion.

* Demonstrates continued support of tullow's lending banks during this period of low oil prices and high quality of tullow's asset portfolio.