BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Record Plc :
* Advised by UK dynamic hedging client of intention to end its about 900 million stg mandate, likely by end of current financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: