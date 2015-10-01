Oct 1 Jcdecaux SA :

* Announces that the New York City Franchise and Concession Review Committee (FCRC) voted unanimously to consent to the change in control to Jcdecaux of Cemusa, Inc., owner of Cemusa NY LLC which holds the 20-year New York city street furniture franchise agreement

* Agreement expires in June 2026

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)