BRIEF-Sre Group announces disposal of property
* Seller entered into sale and purchase agreements with china minsheng, controlling shareholder of company
Sept 30 Beluga NV :
* H1 net loss attributable to Beluga shareholders 140,000 euros ($156,422) versus loss of 41,000 euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss 183,000 euros versus loss of 46,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WyrNnB Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8950 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wanda europe and purchaser agreed in writing on 31 march 2017 to extend date of completion to 1 June 2017