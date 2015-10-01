BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong resigned as CEO
Sam Nickolas David Hing Cheong has resigned from his position as Chief Executive Officer
Oct 1 Selvaag Bolig ASA :
* Sold 208 residential units with a combined value of 750 million Norwegian crowns ($88 million) during Q3 of 2015
* Sold 259 homes with a combined value 915 million crowns in Q3 of last year

($1 = 8.5218 Norwegian crowns)
In March 2017, group achieved contracted sales of approximately rmb13,016 million
Chubb Ltd says expanded its global clinical trial liability insurance coverage for institutional research organizations