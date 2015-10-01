Oct 1 Altice NV :
* Launches a 10 pct capital raising in new A and B shares by
way of an accelerated bookbuilding
* Capital increase worth ca 1.8 billion euros ($2.01
billion)worth of new equity capital by issuing up to 69,997,600
Altice A shares and up to 24,832,500 Altice B shares
* Certain managers of Altice including have indicated their
intention to subscribe new class A and class B for an aggregate
amount representing at least 150 million euros
* Proceeds of the placing will be used to finance part of
the consideration for the acquisition of Cablevision Systems
Corp
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8974 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)