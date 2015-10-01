Oct 1 Autoliv Inc
* Says reiterates its existing long-term targets
* Says company further expects its restructuring costs to
return to a normalized level averaging around 30 bps of sales
from 2016 onward, down significantly from 2015 estimate of more
than $90 million.
* Says in support of continued growth and technological
leadership in its rapidly growing active safety business company
expects its rd&e (net) expense in near-term to remain at level
of 6 - 6.5% of sales
* Says for period from 2015 to end of decade Autoliv expects
to grow its earnings per share faster than targeted sales growth
* Says to reach $12 billion in sales, indicating an annual
growth rate of around 7% by end of decade
* Says to expand its current passive safety market share
from 39%
* Says faster EPS growth will be achieved through improved
margins and repurchases of company's own shares or mergers and
acquisitions
* Says company expects that its current combined passive
safety and electronics market should grow by approximately 6%
annually to around $31 billion in 2019
* Says long term expectation continues to be for RD&E (net)
to be in range of 5 - 6% of sales
