BRIEF-Payless says all Payless stores and Payless.com will continue without interruption
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
Oct 1 African Bank Ltd
* High court of gauteng issued interim interdict postponing meeting of creditors of co to consider business rescue plan
* Postponement of meeting will result in transfer of abil's 100% shareholding in stangen to african bank not being met
* Curator is still not able to give date on which suspension of trading in securities of african bank is expected to be lifted Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Payless announces court approval of first day motions allowing business operations to proceed in ordinary course
NEW YORK, April 5 Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday lowered ratings on $13 billion of Puerto Rican bonds, including debt from the U.S. territory's now-defunct former fiscal agent, the Government Development Bank.
* Allgeier negotiates with Ciber's insolvency administrator on the continuation of the business of the German Ciber companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)