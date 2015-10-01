UPDATE 1-German billionaire readies sale of skin patch maker LTS - sources
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
Oct 1 Corline Biomedical AB :
* Says is applying for assessing Cytoparin as drug in upcoming clinical study
* H2 2016 is scheduled time for reporting results of first clinical study of Cytoparin Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* LTS was valued at 1.2 bln euros in 2014 deal (Adds details on LTS's business, rivals, potential buyers, owners' previous attempt to sell)
* Receives FDA emergency use authorization for the first, fully-automated Zika IgM Test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: