Oct 1 Financial Conduct Authority (FCA):
* FCA proposes changes to pension rules to enhance consumer
protection
* Proposals include additional rules and guidance for firms
on how they should communicate with customers, a review of
retirement risk warnings
* Proposals include restrictions on promotion, distribution
of high risk investments, amendments to FCA's definition of
certified high new worth investor and restricted investor
* Proposals also include new rules for pension freedoms
communications
